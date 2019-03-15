George Dinkle

A memorial service will be held for George Edgar Dinkle, 87, former New Mexico resident and now of Corn, at 2 p.m. Saturday in the Berean Baptist Church in Albuquerque, N.M.

He died Friday, March 8, 2019, at Corn Heritage Village in Corn.

Dinkle was born Aug. 29, 1931, to Herman and Etoyle (Jacobs) Dinkle in Hereford, Texas. He was raised in New Mexico and graduated from Stanley High School.

He joined the U.S. Air Force in 1951 and served for four years. He was honorably discharged in April of 1955.

On Aug. 29, 1959, he married Cowena Price and the couple made their home in Albuquerque.

Dinkle was a contract painter and also ran the family ranch in Roy, N.M. He moved to Corn in July of 2017.

He was a longtime active and faithful member of the Berean Baptist Church while living in Albuquerque. He enjoyed working on cars, collecting model cars, and spending time with family.

He was preceded in death by his wife; his parents; two sons, Matthew Dinkle and Tommy Dinkle; a sister, Juanita Sandy; and two brothers, Fred Dinkle and Dick Dinkle.

Survivors include a sister, Wynnora Childers and husband Keith of Las Vegas, Nev.; a sister-in-law, Ann van Horn of Albuquerque, N.M.; and many nieces and nephews.

The service will be officiated by Pastor Tim Sandy and burial will follow at Barton Cemetery in Edgewood, N.M.

