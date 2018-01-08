Funeral services for Genevieve Haggard, 93, of Clinton will be held at 2 p.m. Thursday in the First Baptist Church.

She died Sunday, July 29, 2018, at Clinton Therapy and Living Center.

Genevieve Marie Haggard was born Jan. 27, 1925, to Cecil Woods and Olga Leona (Davis) Woods in Washita County. She lived most of her childhood in Custer and Washita Counties and attended school in Arapaho.

On June 29, 1942, she married Richard Haggard in Cordell. They made their first home in Wichita, Kan., where she worked for a grocery store. After World War II the couple returned to Custer County and made their home northwest of Arapaho, where they farmed and ranched for several years. In 1972 they moved to Clinton.

She was a long-time active and faithful member of the First Baptist Church, where she taught Sunday school, sang in the choir, and went on numerous mission trips.

Haggard was preceded in death by her parents; her husband; a daughter, Carolyn Beth Sauer; a son-in-law, Joe Sauer; two grandsons, Daniel Denell Sauer and Stephen Mark Haggard; a sister, Jerrie Bracken; and a brother, Bob Woods.

Survivors include two sons, Stephen Haggard and wife Carolyn and Bob Haggard and wife Becky, all of Clinton; and a sister, Linda Adams of Santa Barbara, Calif.

She is also survived by six grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren; and two great-great-grandchildren.

The family has suggested those wanting to give a memorial contribution do so to the Ministry of the First Baptist Church.

The service will be officiated by Pastors Chris Fields and Terrill Mitchell. Burial will follow at Arapaho Cemetery under the direction of the Kiesau-Lee Funeral Home.

