Gene Patton

A funeral service will be held for Gene Dee Patton, 87, of Burns Flat at 1:30 p.m. today at the First Baptist Church in Burns Flat.

He died Monday, Jan. 22, 2018, at Cordell Memorial Hospital.

Patton was born July 25, 1930, to Ervin Virgil and Ionia Anna (Dilocker) Patton on the family farm near Putnam. He graduated in 1948 from an independent county school between Custer City and Putnam.

On Aug. 28, 1954, he married Vanda Davis in Thomas.

Patton served in the U.S. Army. He studied electronics and graduated from the Okmulgee Vocational School.

After graduating he went to work at Convair, where he worked on the B58 bomber. He later owned and operated Gene’s TV Sales and Service in Burns Flat. He also worked at MODA, and later retired from Wagner.

Patton enjoyed knife-making and wood working, and after retiring taught a knife-making course at the Burns Flat Vo-Tech.

He was preceded in death by his parents.

Survivors include his wife, of the home; two sons, Lorin Patton and wife Cassie of Burns Flat and Terry Patton and wife Debbie of Cordell; four grandchildren, Valerie Farrar and husband Anthony of Fort Smith, Ark., Steven Patton and wife Martha of Burns Flat, Kate Patton of Burns Flat, and Jenna Patton of Cordell; six great-grandchildren, Brian, Michael, Nevaeh, Christopher, Wyatt and Cloe; and one brother, Orin Patton and wife Barbara of Leedy.

Interment will follow the service at Fairview Cemetery in Putnam.

