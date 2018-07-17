Funeral services will be held today for Gayle Beauchamp, 75, of Woodward at 2 p.m. in the First United Methodist Church in Woodward.

She died Thursday, July 12, 2018, in Oklahoma City.

Joyce Gayle (Smith) Beauchamp was born Dec. 20, 1942, in Clinton to Douglas Monroe and Carmen Glendene (Meek) Smith. She attended school in Clinton and Rocky.

On Sept. 20, 1963, she married J.C. “Jake” Beauchamp in Clinton, where they made their first home.

In 1964 the couple moved to Elk City, where she sewed custom drapes. They moved to Erick in 1973, and in 1976 moved to Woodward, where together they managed Woodward Lumber for 28 years.

Beauchamp was a member of Faith United Methodist Church. She enjoyed basketball, sewing and craft projects, visiting the casino with friends, cooking for her family and spending time with her children and grandchildren.

She was a second “mom” to many of her daughter’s high school basketball teammates, who referred to her as “Momma Beach.”

She was preceded in death by her parents and grandparents.

Survivors include her husband, of the home; one son, Greg Beauchamp and Rita Redfearn of Leedey; one daughter, Kristy Snider and husband Bruce of Woodward; four grandchildren, Colby Jeter, Blaire Beauchamp, Leann Carico and husband Todd, and Lindsey Scotney and husband Sean; eight great-grandchildren, Taylor, Gabbie, Manny, Sofeea, Hailey, Luke, Scarlett and Finn; two sisters, Glendene Goucher and husband Wayne of Clinton and Marcia Burrows and husband Phil of Oklahoma City; three special friends, Brenda Hughes, Jean Schwab and Joyce McDowell; and several nieces and nephews.

Remembrances may be made online at billingsfuneralhomewoodward.com

The service will be officiated by Rev. Scott Ware. Interment will follow at Elmwood Cemetery.

