Gayla Coleman

A memorial service will be held for Gayla Beth Coleman, 67, of Clinton, at 10 a.m. Tuesday in the First Christian Church.

She died Wednesday, March 1, 2017, in her Clinton home.

Gayla Beth (Paris) Coleman was born March 4, 1949, to Carl and Lorene (Shepherd) Paris in Clinton. She was raised in Butler and graduated from Butler High School in 1967.

She continued her education at Southwestern Oklahoma State University in Weatherford and received her Bachelor of Arts Degree in 1972.

She married Gary Coleman on July 25, 1970. He was stationed in Oahu, Hawaii, where the couple lived until his discharge in 1972.

They returned to Oklahoma and then moved to San Angelo, Texas, in the 1980s. They later made their home in Clinton where Coleman worked for John Cornell Construction.

She returned to Southwestern Oklahoma State University and received a master’s degree in education in 1992. She taught special education in Clinton Public Schools for approximately 12 years.

She was a member of the First Christian Church.

She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband; and a sister, Carlene Merrell.

Survivors include her son, John and wife, Shandi; and three grandchildren, Ryan Luke Coleman, Loren Coleman and Judd Hall, all of Clinton.

She is also survived by several cousins and other close relatives, including Ginger Read of Weatherford.

The service will be officiated by Doyle Kinney and under the direction of Kiesau Lee Funeral Home.