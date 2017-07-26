Gary Shepherd

A memorial service for Gary J. Shepherd, 66, of Seiling, will be held at 2 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 1, at the Elm Grove Community Church in Chester.

He died Thursday, July 20, 2017.

Shepherd was born April 16, 1951, to Betty (Mayfield) and Jim Shepherd Jr. in Clinton. He was raised and educated in Arapaho and graduated from Arapaho High School in 1969. He later attended Oklahoma State University.

On Sept. 24, 1999, he married Vynona “Denise” (Elliott) Shepherd in Seiling. The couple made homes in Hydro and Krebs, and in Bishop, Texas, and Pelican Bay, Texas, before settling in Seiling in 2012.

Shepherd worked for Shepherd Farm and Shepherd Trucking. He also worked for Frito-Lay for 24 years, and in and around the oilfield, especially in power.

In his spare time he enjoyed fishing and hunting.

He was preceded in death by his parents.

Survivors include his wife, of the home; four children, Jodi Shepherd of Arapaho, Traci Hoffman of Seiling, Angela Shepherd of Elk City and Colby Shepherd and girlfriend, Tayler, of Oklahoma City; three siblings, Jan Loving and husband, Buster, of Clinton, Allen Shepherd and wife, Tamie, of Arapaho and Terri Herrelson and husband, Kirk, of Clinton; eight grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; and many aunts, nieces, nephews and friends.

Memorial donations may be made to the family c/o Redinger Funeral Home, Box 236, Seiling OK 73663.

