Gary Paoli

Funeral services will be held for Gary Lewis “Wop” Paoli, 77, of Las Vegas and formerly of Clinton, at 10 a.m. Friday at Oasis Baptist Church, 1620 W. Sunset Rd., Henderson, Nev.

He died Monday, Oct. 23, 2017, in Henderson.

Paoli was born April 6, 1940, to Iolanda and Livio Paoli in Redding, Calif. He grew up in Colfax, Calif.

As a young boy, he delivered papers for the Sacramento Bee and worked at the local movie theater. He was a self-taught mechanic and ran a shop next to his parents’ gas station.

In 1964 Paoli moved to Clinton, where he worked for Cruson Truck Repair. He purchased the business in the late 1970s and renamed it Paoli Truck Repair.

He started his family in Clinton, and in the late 1980s he moved to Las Vegas, Nev.

He continued in the trucking business until his retirement in 2010.

Paoli was preceded in death by his parents.

Survivors include his wife, Zenia Paoli; a sister, Karen Carroll; his children, Stan Paoli, Darin Paoli, Ryan Paoli, Chanel Walsh and Robert Gainer; 11 grandchildren; and four great-grandchildren.

Burial will follow the service at Palm Mortuary.