Gary Leman Palmer, 59, of Clinton, died Tuesday, Dec. 18, 2018, at AllianceHealth Clinton hospital.

Palmer was born Aug. 29, 1959, to William H. Palmer and Bettie Mae (Lee) Palmer in Clinton. He was raised and attended school in Clinton, and graduated from Clinton High School in 1977.

He began a career in the oilfield and worked on pipelines. He also worked in construction, and could work with almost any heavy equipment.

On May 3, 1996, he married Tammra Drinnon in Hammon.

Palmer was preceded in death by his parents.

Survivors include a daughter, Marlana Rogers and husband Alec of Sayre; three sons, Micheal L. Palmer of Tulsa, Levii Palmer and wife Sarah of Teague, Texas, and Gary Palmer and wife Angel of Elk City; three sisters, Debbie Hutson and husband Doug of Shattuck, Lillian Palmer of Hobart and Tracy Colchado of Cordell; and a brother, William Palmer of Clinton.

He is also survived by seven grandchildren, Levi, Payton, Reiley, T.J., Montana, Dakota and Jase.

No services are planned but a viewing will be held from 8 a.m. until 8 p.m. today at Kiesau-Lee Funeral Home.

