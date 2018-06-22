Funeral services for Gary Lee Howard, 69, of Thomas will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday at the Custer City Christian Church.

He died Tuesday, June 19, 2018, in Oklahoma City.

Howard was born June 10, 1949, to Raymond and Gladys Howard in Thomas. He graduated from Thomas High School. As an adolescent his love for farming and ranching earned him several awards and recognitions through Future Farmers of America, including Oklahoma State Farmer and American Farmer.

He was a lifelong resident of Thomas and devoted his life to ranching, farming, raising cattle and continuing his family’s traditions, on the farm his parents had built in the late 1940s.

Howard married Mary Charlene Lipscomb, and was later married to Susan Godwin.

He enjoyed spending time with his family, his daily “coffee time” with friends, fellowship at church and dancing. His passion was music and playing his guitar.

He was preceded in death by his parents; and two grandchildren, Lance Howard and Hannah Moreland.

Survivors include two daughters, Cindy Yeager and husband David of Thomas and Tammy Crites and husband Justin of Westville; one son, Roscoe Lipscomb of Thomas; and four grandchildren, Nichole Weaver and husband Kevin, and D.J. Yeager and Shayla Yeager, all of Thomas, and Taylor Lovell and husband Ricky of Muldrow.

Howard is also survived by five great-grandchildren, Serenity and Chevy Weaver of Thomas, Corbin and Sydney Weaver of Clinton, and Tildyn Lovell of Muldrow.

The service will be officiated by Doyle Kinney. Burial will follow at Mound Valley Cemetery in Thomas.