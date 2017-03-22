Funeral services for Gary Bighorse, 76, of Clinton will be held at 1 p.m. Thursday in the Clinton Indian Community Center.

He died Sunday, March 19, 2017, in Clinton.

Gary Harper Bighorse was born Feb. 4, 1941, to Fred Bighorse Sr. and Laura (White Turtle) Bighorse in Clinton. He was raised in Clinton and graduated from Clinton High School in 1959.

Bighorse lived in Clinton all his life. He worked in maintenance at Clinton Regional Hospital for 20 years and most recently worked in maintenance at First United Methodist Church.

He enjoyed going for walks outdoors and playing bingo, and was a member of the Indian Baptist Church in Clinton.

Bighorse was preceded in death by his parents; his two brothers, Morrow Bighorse and Bobby Bighorse; and five sisters, Imogene Jones, Vernall Landwasser, Geneva Bighorse, Ruby Bighorse and Eleanor Bogker.

Survivors include a sister-in-law, Dulcie (Whitebird) Bighorse of Oklahoma City; and numerous nieces and nephews.

There will be a traditional Indian wake service starting at 7 p.m. Wednesday in the Community Building.

The service will be officiated by Rev. Delfred “Bunny” Whitecrow. Burial will follow at Clinton Indian Cemetery under the direction of Kiesau-Lee Funeral Home.

