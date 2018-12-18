Funeral services will be held for Freda Hatch, 68, of Clinton and formerly of Hammon, at 10 a.m. today in the Hammon Indian Community Building.

Hatch died Thursday, Dec. 13, 2018, in the Meadow Lake Estates in Oklahoma City.

Freda Ridgebear Hatch was born Sept. 21, 1950, to Walter and Clara (Russell) Ridgebear in Hammon. She was raised in Hammon and started school there, and later attended a boarding school.

In 1962 she married Mark Hatch in Wheeler, Texas. They made homes in Colorado and Oklahoma, including Ponca City.

Hatch enjoyed playing bingo and cooking, and was well known for her fry bread. Her passion was spending time with her grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband; a son, Mark Hatch Jr.; two sisters, her twin Veda Ridgebear and Paula Armstrong; and two brothers, Steven Ridgebear and Leonard Ridgebear.

Survivors include two daughters, Melissa Hatch of Clinton and Melanie Moore of Delores, Colo.; a son, Michael Hatch of Denver, Colo.; two sisters, Pauline Goss and Marie Goss, both of Tulsa; an adopted son, Justine Ridgebear and Evelyn Lopez of Towaco, Colo.

She is also survived by numerous grandchildren, including Leonard Hatch, Michael Moore, Marissa Moore, Sasa Height, Xavier Height, Reesa Hatch, Ada Hatch, Carol Hatch, Charlize Hatch and Stevie Ridgebear; as well as several great-grandchildren and other family members.

The service will be officiated by Gerald Panana. Burial will conclude at Hammon Indian Mennonite Cemetery in Hammon under the direction of Kiesau-Lee Funeral Home.

