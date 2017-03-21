Fred Voyles passed away Friday, March 17, 2017 in Chickasha, OK surrounded by his loved ones.

Born July 25, 1949 in Ft. Cobb, OK to Winston and Addie (Turney) Voyles. Fred was a decorated Veteran honorably discharged who returned to Anadarko, OK to raise his family.

After retiring as a general contractor in western Oklahoma, Fred and his wife of 48 years, Kathleen Voyles, relocated back to Chickasha, OK. Fred was a respected business man known for his pride of workmanship.

Fred is survived by his wife, Kathleen Voyles, sons: Tom, Randy and Rodney Voyles; his grandchildren, great grandchildren and great-great grandchild and daughters-in-law, brother, sister, sisters-in-law, brother-in-law, nephews and nieces. Beloved Husband, Father, Grandfather, Father-in-law, brother, uncle, brother-in-law and friend to those who knew him.

Services will be held at New Life Christian Church in Chickasha, OK at 10:00 a.m., Friday, March 24, 2017.

Arrangements are under the direction of Sevier Funeral Home, Chickasha, OK. Online condolences may be made at sevierfuneralhome.com.

