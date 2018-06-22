Funeral services will be held for Frances G. Sifuentes, 82, of Clinton at 10 a.m. Monday in the Kiesau Memorial Chapel.

She died Wednesday, June 20, 2018, in her Clinton home.

Sifuentes was born May 23, 1936, to Mathias and Santos Gutirrez in Roma, Texas. She was raised in Crystal City, Texas, where she attended school.

She married Jesus L. Sifuentes in Chrystal City, Texas. The couple made their home in Texas until 1968 and then moved their family to Clinton.

Sifuentes was a member of the Catholic faith. She loved the outdoors and nature, and enjoyed birdwatching and working in her garden. In her younger years she enjoyed dancing.

She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband; a son, Jessie Sifuentes; and a daughter, Maria Rosales.

Survivors include a daughter, Mina Sifuentes; two sons, Ricky Sifuentes and Arthur Sifuentes, all of Clinton; and a sister, Juanita Ruiz of Chrystal City, Texas.

She is also survived by nine grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren.

The service will be officiated by Pastor Jessie Musick. Burial will conclude at Clinton Cemetery under the direction of Kiesau-Lee Funeral Home.

