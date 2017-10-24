Funeral services for Forrest Goucher, 91, of Clinton, will be held at 2 p.m. Wednesday in the First Church of God.

He died Saturday, Oct. 21, 2017, in his Clinton home.

James LaForrest Goucher was born Sept. 11, 1926, to Ben and Hortense (Hackler) Goucher in Foss. He was raised and attended school in Clinton, and started his working career at a young age.

On Oct. 20, 1944, he married Rudene Sipe in Clinton.

Goucher joined the U.S. Army in 1944 and served during WWII in the Asian-Pacific theater. He was honorably discharged Dec. 12, 1946. After leaving the military he returned to Clinton and started a career in brick masonry.

Many of the homes and businesses in Clinton and surrounding areas were bricked by Goucher, and he was proud of having had a role in building three churches here — two for the First Church of God and one for the Highland Hills Church of God.

He was a longtime active and faithful member of the First Church of God. Goucher served 12 years on the Clinton City Council and was a member of the American Legion. He spent many hours working with cattle and was also a master gardener.

He was preceded in death by his wife; his parents; a daughter, Sherry Peden; three sisters, Elsie Balentine, Fern Brewer and Viola Stout; and three brothers, Bill, Lawrence and Kenneth.

Survivors include his son, Monte Goucher and wife, Lesa, of Weatherford; a brother, Wayne Goucher and wife, Glendene, of Clinton; two grandchildren, Mitchell Goucher and Garrett Goucher, and their mother, Tina Goucher; and two great-grandsons, James Goucher and Hunter Goucher.

The service will be officiated by Pastors Greg Hill and Roy Dobbs. Burial will follow at Clinton Cemetery under the direction of Kiesau-Lee Funeral Home.

