Funeral Services for F. H. “Harold” Hutton, 98, Custer City resident will be held 2:00 P.M., Friday, July 28, 2017, in the Independence Methodist Church, northwest of Custer City, officiated by Richard Gene Oakes. Private burial will conclude in Custer City Masonic Cemetery, under the direction of Kiesau-Lee Funeral Home.

Francis Harold Hutton was born on May 11, 1919, on the family farm in Independence, northwest of Custer City, to Charles Henry and Mabel (Coleman) Hutton, and passed away on Sunday, July 23, 2017, in the Veterans Center in Clinton.

Harold was raised and attended school at what is known as old Independence. He started to farm with his father at an early age. In 1940 he moved to Los Angeles, CA enrolling in Anderson Airplane School and upon completion of the course he worked for Douglas Aircraft Company in Santa Monica.

He married Edith Marie Hantz on January 20, 1941 in California. They returned to Oklahoma in the fall of 1942. On November 3, 1942, he joined the U.S. Army Air Corp and was inducted at Ft. Sill, OK and then trained as a Ball Turret B-17 Gunner in Kingman, AZ, and also spent some time at Vance Air Base in Enid. As well as serving as a military policeman. F. H. was stationed at Pyote, TX when the war ended.

After being discharged, he came back to Oklahoma and bought a farm northwest of Custer City near his parents where he farmed and raised cattle until ill health wouldn’t allow him to do the chores. He lived in his home until he was 97, spending the last year at the VA Center in Clinton. They truly enjoyed him and he loved them. F. H. loved family get to gathers and being with his grandchildren and great children.

Mr. Hutton was a custom harvester for many years and he also built and constructed several elevators.

F. H. was a member of the Independence Methodist Church and the Masons.

He was preceded in death by his parents, his wife, Edith, two sisters, Audrey Mae Goucher and Gladys Barton and two brothers, John Henry Hutton and Clyde Hutton.

F. H. is survived by his daughters Carol Wheeler, Custer City, and Frances Harrelson and her husband Ronnie, Clinton; sister, Wilma Jean Oakes, Putnam and four grandchildren, Tracie Harrelson, Custer City, Terry Harrelson and wife Lisa, Weatherford, Malinda Wheeler, Miranda Shelton, both of Kingston, OK; eight great-grandchildren.

He is also survived by a sister Wilma Jean Oakes, Taloga, OK, and a numerous nieces and nephews and other family.

The family has suggested those wanting to give a memorial contribution may do so to the Clinton Veterans Center Members Benefit fund, P.O. Box 1209, Clinton, OK 73601 or the Independence Methodist Church, Custer City, OK 73639.



