Funeral services for Faye Kauk, 99, of Stillwater and formerly of Butler, will be held at 2 p.m. Friday in the Butler First Baptist Church.

Kauk died Monday, Oct. 22, 2018, at the Stillwater Medical Center in Stillwater.

She was born Dec. 11, 1918, to Hayes and Bertha May (Cochran) Broadbent in Custer County. She was raised in the Butler area and attended school at Prairie Hill until the eighth grade. She then attended high school at Moorewood for two years. Her last two years of schooling were spent at Pie Flat High School, where she graduated. Kauk then continued her education at Southwestern College in Weatherford.

On Nov. 4, 1939, she married Otto Kauk. They made their home on a farm north of Butler, where they lived and farmed more than 55 years.

Following her husband’s death in 1994 Kauk continued living at the farm for 11 years. She spent the last 13 years of her life in Stillwater with her daughter and her family.

Kauk was a member of the German Freewill Baptist Church. She enjoyed reading, writing, gardening, canning, and was well known for her cooking abilities.

She was preceded in death by her husband; a son, Bobby Gene Kauk; a great-grandson, Remington Kauk; six sisters, Hazel Ramsey, Gracie Broadbent, Ella McGee, Dortha McNabb, Gayle Haney and Clara Jones; and two brothers, William Edward Broadbent and Ferris Broadbent.

Survivors include a daughter, Donna Ford and husband Jim of Stillwater; and a son, Rick Kauk of Arapaho.

She is also survived by three grandchildren, Clay Kauk and wife Baily of Arapaho, Codie Carrillo and husband Albert of Tulsa, and Emily Gaden and husband Jake of Edmond; and four great-grandchildren, Audrey, Maverick and Hazel Kauk and Maudi Carrillo.

The family will greet guests from 6-8 p.m. today in the Kiesau Memorial Chapel.

The family has suggested that memorial contributions may be made to the Butler Volunteer Fire Department or the Shiloh Cemetery Association.

The service will be officiated by Dr. Ron Argo. Burial will follow at Shiloh Cemetery under the direction of Kiesau-Lee Funeral Home.

