Evelyn Lamborn-Palmer

Evelyn Terry Lamborn-Palmer, 58, of Clinton died Tuesday, June 20, 2017, in Oklahoma City.

Palmer was born April 2, 1959, to Nathan Lamborn and Wanda (Banner) Lamborn. She was raised in Clinton, where she attended school.

She moved to Marshall, Texas, in 1990, where she lived for approximately 20 years before returning to Clinton.

Lamborn worked as a nurse for several years in the Clinton area.

She loved to crochet, but lived for her grandchildren.

Lamborn was preceded in death by her father.

Survivors include her mother; a daughter, Misty Michelle (Cryer) Martin of Marshall, Texas; and five brothers, Craig Lamborn and Mark Lamborn, both of Texas, and Bruce Lamborn, Ricky Lamborn and Steve Lamborn, all of Clinton.

She is also survived by three grandchildren, Patrick Martin, Kimberly (Martin) Turner and Elijah Parks; and two great-grandchildren, Aariana Turner and Aaron Lamont Turner Jr.

The family plans to hold a private memorial service.