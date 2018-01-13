A memorial service will be held for Eva Lois (Hammar) Smith, 83, at 11 a.m. Monday at Broadway Heights Baptist Church.

She died Wednesday, Jan. 10, 2018.

Smith was born June 23, 1935, to Opal and Clyde Hammar.

On Nov. 23, 1998, she married Delma McDow.

Smith loved spending time with her family, and especially her grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents; her first husband, John Holley; her brother, Orval Hammar; and a great-granddaughter, Elli Lynn Holley.

Survivors include her grandchildren, Sondra Holley, Kevin Holley, and Charlie and Amy Holley, all of Oklahoma City, Randy and Brandy Story of Arizona, Jeff and Lashaya McDow of Arapaho, and Jeremy and Tamara McDow of Clinton; two sons, Ray Holley and Charles Holley; a brother, Paul Hammar; a sister, Lettajo Hammar; and numerous great-grandchildren.

The service will be officiated by George Knapp.