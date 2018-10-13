Eva Blakley

Eva Faye Blakley died Tuesday, Oct. 9, 2018.

She was born July 3, 1933, to Herman H. and Clara Klaassen Goertzen in Custer County.

On July 17, 1949, she married Robert L. Ollenburger.

The couple moved to California, where he was originally stationed.

In 1972 she settled in Clinton, where she met and married Don L. Blakley on March 9, 1973.

They were both very active in their community and in their church.

In 2014 Blakley moved to Topeka, Kan., where she resided until her death.

She was preceded in death by her parents; both her husbands; a step-mother, Lydia O. Goertzen; two sisters, Evelyn and Melba; and a daughter, Debra Wade.

Survivors include a daughter, Darla Gearhart and husband Jim of Burns Flat; a son, Gary Ollenburger of Topeka, Kan.; four grandchildren, Judith White and husband Danny of Topeka, Kan., Rusty Gearhart and wife Lorrie, Andy Gearhart and wife Ebony, and Scott Gearhart and wife Michelle, all of Burns Flat; and seven great-grandchildren, Leslie, Hunter and Emilea Gearhart, Andrea, Wyatt and Jason Gearhart, and Chloe Gearhart.

She will laid to rest in Bethel Krimmer Mennonite Cemetery located just south of Weatherford.

No funeral services were planned.