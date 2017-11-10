Eugene Thomas

Funeral services were held Tuesday for Eugene (Gene) Thomas, 59, of Clinton, at Fellowship of the Living Word in Fort Cobb.

He died Thursday, Oct. 5, 2017.

Thomas was born June 3, 1958, to Carol Thomas and Patsy Towler Jenkins in Artesia, Calif. He spent most of his childhood in California. During his early high school years he traveled in the Middle East, including to Barang, Saudi Arabia, and Iran, with his mother and step-father. He later graduated from San Marcos Military Academy in San Marcos, Texas.

After graduation Thomas traveled and worked overseas doing oilfield work, and later worked for James Cookerly at Security Services for 32 years.

He and his wife, Debra, were children’s church pastors, youth pastors, music ministers and associate pastors. He enjoyed singing and leading praise and worship, but his greatest joys in life were his children.

Thomas was preceded in death by his parents; his brother, Nicky; a sister Belinda; and a son, Caleb.

Survivors include his wife; a son, Joshua Thomas; two daughters, Rebecca Thomas and Mary Jones; two grandchildren, Elijah and Ezekiel; a brother, Les Thomas and wife, Sue; brothers- and sister-in-law David and Pam Friesen and Randy Olson; two nieces, Bridgette Heinrichs and Jennifer Friesen; a nephew; Dalton Olson; and an uncle and aunt, David and Carolyn.

