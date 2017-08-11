Esther Owens Graham

Memorial services for Esther Ellen Owens Graham, 86, will be held at 10 a.m. Friday in the Quail Springs United Methodist Church, 14617 N. Penn Ave., Oklahoma City.

She died Sunday, Nov. 5, 2017.

Esther Ellen (Thomas) Owens Graham was born Oct. 26, 1931, in Woodward to Joe L. and Mabel J. (Simmons) Thomas. She was raised in Woodward where she also attended school.

On Feb. 24, 1949, she married Wayne Owens in Woodward, where the couple also made their home.

Graham had worked at The Bank of Woodward in several positions, and retired as Vice President of Mortgage Loans in 1992 after 27 years. In August of 2000, she and Owens moved to Edmond.

After the death of her first husband after 53 years of marriage, she married Brady Graham.

She had been a faithful member of the First Christian Church in Woodward and then of the Quail Springs United Methodist Church in Edmond, and was a Whiz Kids volunteer. Graham enjoyed dancing, needlework, traveling, playing bridge, cooking, and family gatherings during the holidays.

Graham was also preceded in death by her parents; her brothers, Charlie Thomas and Lester Thomas; and a sister, Erma Faye O’Gorman.

Survivors include her husband; two daughters, Judy McMurray of Edmond and Janice Smith and husband, Dennis, of Clinton; a son, Troy Owens and wife, Cheryl, of Chatsworth, Ga.; nine grandchildren, Brad Garrett, Jason Garrett, Christy Klaassen, Lonnie Ford, Lance Smith, Cylie DeBray, Tim Owens, Anthony Owens and Wade Owens; 21 great-grandchildren; and seven great-great-grandchildren.

Memorial donations may be made to the Quail Springs United Methodist Church Whiz Kids project.

The service will be officiated by Jen Logsdon-Kellogg. Burial will follow at Elmwood Cemetery in Woodward under the direction of Kiesau-Lee Funeral Home.

