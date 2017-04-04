Ernest Sanders

A private funeral service will be held for Ernest Roy Sanders, 86, of Albuquerque, N.M.

He died Thursday, March 30, 2017.

Sanders was born in July of 1930 in Weatherford.

On July 31, 1949, he married Leona Bose in Bessie.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Roy and Sylvia Sanders; his brother, Charles Sanders; and his grandson, Jeremy Valdez.

Survivors include his wife; his children, Diane, Terry, Linda, Ernest Jr. and James; 12 grandchildren; and 16 great-grandchildren.

