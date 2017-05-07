A private memorial gathering was held on Monday, July 3, 2017, in honor of Ernest Dale Upchurch, 75, of Clinton, OK.

He passed away Friday, June 30, 2017 at the Veteran’s Hospital in OKC, OK.

Dale was born on January 20, 1942, the youngest of 10 children, to Ernie and Mabel (Muno) Upchurch in Clinton, OK. He was raised in Clinton and attended Clinton Public Schools.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Ernie and Mabel Upchurch, brothers Ray, Dwight and JC; sisters Dorothy Woodall, Lometa Ayers and Ernestine Morrison, mother and father in-law Gilbert and Ona Lax, sisters in-law Wilma McGraw, Leona Poindexter, Norma Lax and brother in-law Sam Nason.

He is survived by his wife, Joan (Lax) Upchurch, 3 daughters, Daleen Scott and husband Duane of Louisburg, KS, Amy Hatter and husband Darren of Clinton, OK, Kim Threadgill and husband Keven of Thomas, OK and son Greg Holcomb of Dallas, TX. Seven grandchildren – Carmen (Scott) Detherage of Parkville, MO, Chris Scott of Louisburg, KS, Corey Scott of Louisburg, KS, Josh Threadgill and wife Vanessa of Hobart, OK, McKenna Hatter of Clinton, OK and Megan Hatter of Clinton, OK. 3 sisters, Bobbie James of Clinton, OK, Ellen Munkres of Dumas, TX and June Burton of Clinton, OK. His sister in-law Elizabeth Nason of Wichita Falls, Brothers in-law Don McGraw and wife Alberta of Lake Mills, Wisconsin, Tom Lax of Clinton, Leon Lax and wife Billie of Clinton and Ray Poindexter of Arapaho. Dale is also survived by 4 great grandchildren and a host of nieces and nephews.

He proudly served in the US Army defending his country during the Vietnam War. He was a Purple Heart recipient, a lifetime member of the VFW, American Legion and Disabled American Veterans. He retired from Oklahoma Natural Gas Company.

He loved spending time with his wife on short road trips and creating nature photography together. He was an avid fisherman and a talented woodworker. He also enjoyed spending time with his children and grandchildren.

