Erna Davis

Funeral services for Erna Bell Davis, 96, of Cordell, will be held at 1 p.m. Wednesday in Clinton’s First Mennonite Church.

She died Friday, May 19, 2017, in the Cordell Christian Home.

Erna Pankratz Davis was born March 27, 1921, to Otto and Bertha (Schmidt) Pankratz on the family farm northeast of Cordell. She attended the Flynn School and then Cordell High School. After graduation she attended Keens Business School in Clinton.

As a teenager she worked on the family farm and cared for the chickens and milking cows. She also drove the tractor, and had continued to plow until about six years ago.

She married Thurman “Jelly” Davis Feb. 9, 1944, in Cordell.

She was baptized at the Herold Mennonite Church. She enjoyed crocheting and helping her husband on the farm.

During her life she was a homemaker and a Cub Scout leader. She worked for Clinton Public Schools as an aide, recess monitor and safety crosswalk guard.

She was also a merchandiser for Hallmark, placing cards at Homeland, K-Mart, Wal-Mart, and then Dollar General.

She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband; infant twin boys, Dale and Lynn Davis; and a son, Gary Davis.

Survivors include two sons, Lyndon Davis and wife, Terri, of Cordell, and Randy Davis of Moore; and a daughter-in-law, Brenda Davis of Dewey.

She is also survived by seven grandchildren and 12 great-grandchildren.

The service will be officiated by Rev. Daniel Mosburg. Burial will conclude at Herold Mennonite Cemetery under the direction of Kiesau-Lee Funeral Home.

