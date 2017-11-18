Funeral services for Emerald Ellis, 33, of Clinton will be held at 11 a.m. Monday in the First Baptist Church in Clinton.

She died Wednesday, Nov. 15, 2017, in Oklahoma City.

Emerald Louise Ellis was born May 16, 1984, to Vearl and Velva (Naranjo) Fulsom in Clinton. She was raised in Clinton and graduated from Clinton High School in 2003.

She had worked at Sonic Drive-In and McDonald’s, and was most recently employed by Lucky Star Casino and the Cheyenne and Arapaho Tribes of Oklahoma as a surveillance manager.

Ellis was a member of the Native American Church and participated in Sundance. She enjoyed watching movies, being with family, cooking, eating, singing and listening to music. She also helped raise her nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her brothers, Kevin Naranjo and Vearl Joe Louis.

Survivors include her two sons, Royce Ellis, 5, and Steven D’Wayne, 2 weeks old, both of the home; her parents, Vearl and Velva Fulsom of Clinton; her sisters, Jissena Mott and husband Miles, and Jade Flores and Nizhoni Naranjo, all of Clinton; her paternal grandparents, Joe and Jean Fulsom of Dexter, Kan.; and her maternal grandparents, Bernice and Ervin Bull of Clinton.

She is also survived by her nieces and nephews, Jessica Slinkey, Kevin Naranjo II, Kaylan Naranjo, Kenzie Naranjo, Emillie Harrison, Savanah Flores and Adam Wayne Flores; and numerous other family members.

A traditional wake will be held at 7 p.m. Sunday in the Cheyenne and Arapaho Indian Community Building.

The service will be officiated by Rev. Chris Fields. Burial will follow at Clinton Cemetery under the direction of Kiesau-Lee Funeral Home.

