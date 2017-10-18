Elton Christian

Funeral services will be held for Elton Leroy Christian, 93, of Dill City at 2 p.m. today at First Baptist Church in Dill City.

He died Monday, Oct. 16, 2017.

Christian was born June 1, 1924, to Gus and Lillian (Marriott) Christian in Forty One. He attended school at Port and graduated from Dill City.

On May 20, 1944, he married Della Jo Green near Rocky.

Christian was a farmer and rancher. He also drove a truck many years for Garland Black, taking locally grown crops to market, and drove a propane truck from 1972 to 2011. He also worked for Margaret Carpenter, John Strange and Beck and Root.

He was a longtime member of the Dill City First Baptist Church, and as an ordained deacon served in various positions and committees. Christian was also a member of the Holiday Rambler RV Club.

He was preceded in death by his wife; his parents; three brothers, Kenneth Christian, Archie Christian and Leland Christian; a brother-in-law, John Noble; and a sister-in-law, Mollie Klump.

Survivors include two sons, Steve Christian and wife, Linda, and Dave Christian and wife, Judy, all of Dill City; one daughter, Charlotte Stehr and husband, Norman, of Clinton; seven grandchildren; 13 great-grandchildren; two great-great-grandchildren; one brother-in-law, Gale Klump of Clinton; and one sister-in-law, Opal Lee Noble of Wichita Falls, Texas.

Flowers and donations may be sent to the Dill City First Baptist Church.

Interment will follow the service at South Burns Cemetery in Dill City.