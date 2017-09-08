Elmer Smith was born March 17, 1935, in Clinton, OK, to Dick and Marie Smith, Elmer Smith died August 6, 2017, in Oklahoma City, OK. Raised on a farm east of Clinton, Oklahoma with his 3 siblings, Elmer attended Chapel Hill School through the 8th Grade and graduated from Clinton High School in 1953.

During his high school years, Elmer worked for Frank Baumgart on his 640 acre farm southeast of Clinton on the Washita River. Some 20 years later, Elmer and his brother Glen bought the same farm. Although Elmer never farmed professionally, he always loved and cherished his farm.

On April 1, 1955, Elmer and his Uncle Martin Schroeder purchased equipment and inventory, and they leased a service station in Clinton from Sinclair Oil. Just a few years later, Elmer added a second service station. In the late 1960’s, with the help of his attorney Charles “Buzz” Goodwin, Elmer Smith Oil Co. was formed. Elmer worked with his cousin Noris Stehr to become a Champlin consignee and later a Jobber. Cecil Pettle was instrumental in helping Elmer become a jobber for Gulf Oil in the early 1970’s.

Elmer continued to grow his business in western Oklahoma during the 1970’s and 1980’s when Elmer’s business prospered despite the volatile 80’s economy; the primary engine for growth in the 1980’s was diversification. Elmer acquired a common carrier’s license and started Domino Transports. He built and operated his first convenience store, and Domino Equipment was also started in the 80’s to meet the increasing demands from stricter environmental rules concerning underground storage tanks.

In the mid 1980’s, Elmer also purchased The First State Bank in Lone Wolf, OK.

In June of 1967, Elmer married Kaylon Foster.

Their first child, Martin, was born in 1968, followed by Amy in 1971. Martin and his wife Karen have two sons, Mart and Matthew; Amy Smith Sewell and her husband Frank have four children, including Elmer’s two Granddaughters Annakate Ross and Olivia Ross. Elmer was always proud of his children and his grandchildren, and some of his fondest memories are of his precious time spent with his kids and grandkids at his farm.

In the 90’s and 2000’s, Elmer enjoyed traveling with friends, including Roger Simons, Terry Howell, and Bob Childress. In the late 90’s Elmer married Connie Moser and soon moved to Oklahoma City. Elmer was extremely proud of Connie and everything she did for him. As Elmer aged and his health began failing, people would comment about how good he looked; indirectly, this was a compliment to Connie! He loved Connie, and they enjoyed 18 wonderful years together.

Elmer is survived by his wife Connie; son Martin and his wife Karen with their two sons Mart and Matthew; daughter Amy Smith Sewell and her husband Frank Sewell with their children Annakate Ross, Olivia Ross, Sydney Sewell, and Asa Sewell; sister Pauline Medice and her husband Al of Boston, MA; sister in-Law Betty Smith; and Brother in-law Richard Smith. Elmer leaves behind many friends and family members that loved and respected him. He was preceded in death by his mother and father Marie and Dick Smith; brother Glen Smith; and a sister Frances Smith.

A memorial service will be held at 2:00 P.M., Friday, August 11, 2017, Church of the Servant, 14343 N. MacArthur Blvd., OKC, OK 73142. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to The Church of the Servant in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma Medical Research Foundation www.omrf.com Cancer research program, or the church or charity of the donor’s choice.

