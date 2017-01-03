Graveside services for Elmer Dick, 94, of Bessie, will be held at 2 p.m. Thursday at Peace Lutheran Cemetery.

He died Monday, Feb. 27, 2017, at Corn Heritage Village in Weatherford.

Elmer G. Dick was born Oct. 2, 1922, to Herman Dick and Marie Geisner in Bessie. He was raised and attended school in Bessie, graduating in 1940.

He entered the military in 1946 and spent a year in Germany, serving as liaison to the American Red Cross following World War II.

On Nov. 16, 1947, he married Victoria Jakschich in Germany. They made their home in Bessie, where Dick spent his life farming. He also served as Bessie’s postmaster for 30 years.

Dick was a longtime faithful member of Peace Lutheran Church. He enjoyed nature, farming, reading and learning.

He was preceded in death by his parents; his wife; and a sister, Helen Jean Goeringer.

He is survived by a daughter, Mary Ann Peters and husband, Edmund, of Oklahoma City; and three nephews, Mike Goeringer, Steve Goeringer and wife, Karlene, and Greg Goeringer and wife, Donna.

The family suggests those wishing to give memorial contributions do so to Corn Heritage Village in Weatherford or to Peace Lutheran Church in Bessie.

The service will be officiated by Jerry Lamb and under the direction of Kiesau-Lee Funeral Home.

