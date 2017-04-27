Ellen Howard Taylor

In celebration of the life of Ellen A. Cernosek Howard Shearer Taylor, 91 years, passed away peacefully in the presence of her family in Clinton, OK on April 25, 2017.

She was born on August 3, 1925 in La Grange, Texas to the late John and Frances Cernosek.

Ellen had met William Dennis Howard in San Antonio, TX in 1943 and they were married in Hinton, OK in 1944. After Dennis Howard’s active military duties, they made their home in Hinton, OK, raising three beautiful daughters, Kitty, Nancy and Jennifer.

Ellen and Dennis were owners of multiple businesses: Howard Motor Company, Massey-Ferguson Implement Company, and Howard Farms. Ellen was active in Hinton Chamber of Commerce, American Legion Auxiliary, Sacred Heart Alter Society, and a member of Sacred Heart Catholic Church. She enjoyed bowling, softball, tennis, dancing, and many card games.

She loved to watch her grandkids sporting events, the Thunders (as she called them), and was a major OU supporter. After the passing of her husband, Dennis, Ellen met and married George Shearer. It was then that they established Hinton Construction Co. and the Sporty Threads Clothing Store during the 1980’s. After the passing of her second husband, she married Edward Taylor. Ellen and Ed were long-time friends and enjoyed sharing their later lives together.

Ellen was preceded in death by her parents, John and Frances Cernosek, infant son, John Will Howard, first husband, Dennis Howard, second husband, George Shearer, a younger sister, Evelyn Cernosek Eason, a daughter, Katherine (Kitty) Howard Hamby, and third husband, Ed Taylor.

Ellen is survived by daughters, Nancy Howard Taylor of Weatherford, OK; Jennifer Howard Bonham and husband Dr. Jim Bonham of Clinton, OK, a son in law, Dr. G. Ray Hamby of Richardson, TX; a sister, Dorothy Robinson of Houston, TX; a brother, Lawrence J. Cernosek and wife Jean of Sugarland, TX.

Grandchildren: Jay Howard Hamby and wife Laura of Frisco, TX, Jon Thomas Hamby and wife Pam of Richardson, TX, Tina Jackson Cornell and husband Bryan of Clinton, OK, Holly Jackson Hopkins of Norman, OK, Paige Jackson Wrede/ Nelson and husband Matt of Norman, OK, Chad Howard Jackson and wife Mendi of Norman, OK, Tyler Howard Travis of Thomas, OK, Tanner James Bonham Clinton, OK, Trever John Bonham of Clinton, OK.

Great Grandchildren: Oliver and Ella Hamby; Mia and Jett Hamby; Will, Jordan, Jessica, and Jackson Cornell; Hayden Ward, Holden, and Hunter Hopkins; Logan and Wyatt Wrede; Grace Jackson; and Hadley Travis.

Great Great Grandchild: Addler Cornell, as well as many other relatives and friends.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to: Sacred Heart Catholic Church, C/O Wayne Wilson, 704 N. Bryan, Weatherford, OK 73096, or to offer Masses send to: Sacred Heart Catholic Church C/O Parish Office, 704 N. Bryan, Weatherford, OK 73096, or a donation of your choice in memory of Ellen Howard Taylor.

Services: Sacred Heart Catholic Church, Friday, 10:00 AM, April 28, 2017,Hinton, OK

Officiating: Rev. Thomas Pudota and Deacon Bill Hough

Burial: Hinton Cemetery, Hinton, OK

Services entrusted to Turner Funeral Home, Hinton, Oklahoma. Condolences may be sent to the family at turnerfuneralhomes@gmail.com or turnerfh.net.

(Paid obituary)