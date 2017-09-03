Funeral services for Ella Moser, 91, of Clinton, will be held at 11 a.m. Friday in the Kiesau Memorial Chapel.

She died Tuesday, March 7, 2017, in her rural Clinton home.

Ella Wahneta (Reinschmiedt) Moser was born May 12, 1925, to Mathius and Ottilie (Belter) Reinschmiedt in Washita County. She was raised on the family farm 11 miles southeast of Clinton and attended Nisle Country School thru the eighth grade.

On March 13, 1943, she married Hanley Moser. They farmed together south of Clinton for many years.

Moser was a member of Peace Lutheran Church and a member of AARP.

She was preceded in death by her parents; three sisters, Rosie Gerner, Maggie Lenaburg and Hulda Critser; four brothers, Leon, Menno, Edwin and Edgar Reinschmiedt; and her husband.

Survivors include a daughter, Patricia Snider and husband, Larry, of Clinton; two grandchildren, Tracy McCullough and husband, Gene, and Kristi Flies, all of Clinton.

She is also survived by six great-grandchildren, Ryan, Austin, Grayson, Jackson and Jaiden McCullough and Emma Flies; and one great-great-grandchild, Aubree Flies.

The service will be officiated by Chaplain Dan Day. Burial will conclude at Union Hatchett Cemetery near Bessie, under the direction of Kiesau-Lee Funeral Home.

