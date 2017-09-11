Funeral services for Elizabeth Magpie, 54, of Elk City, will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday in the Cheyenne and Arapaho Community Building.

She died Sunday, Nov. 5, 2017, in Oklahoma City.

Elizabeth Marie Magpie was born April 29, 1963, to Willis and Virginia (OldCrow) Magpie in Clinton. She was raised in Elk City, where she also attended school.

Magpie enjoyed listening to music, cooking, and most of all her family.

She was preceded in death by her parents and one brother, Willis Magpie III.

Survivors include two daughters, Carol Hatch and Charlize Hatch, both of Elk City; two sons, Manuel Lopez Jr. of Elk City and Keith Magpie and wife, Loralee, of Hammon; four sisters, Gayle Chalepah, Carolyn Magpie, Erma Magpie and Lellie Magpie, all of Elk City; and one brother, Farren OldCrow of Elk City.

She is also survived by five grandchildren, Isaac, Harlee, Lexee, Bree and Kerree.

A traditional wake service will be held from 7-9 p.m. Friday in the Cheyenne and Arapaho Community Building.

The service will be officiated by Rev. Delford “Bunny” WhiteCrow. Burial will conclude at Clinton Cemetery under the direction of Kiesau-Lee Funeral Home.

