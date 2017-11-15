Memorial services for Elizabeth Blaylock, 81, of Yukon and formerly of Weatherford, will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday in the Kiesau Memorial Chapel.

She died Friday, Nov. 10, 2017, in Oklahoma City.

Blaylock was born March 9, 1936, to Cecil Thomas and Elizabeth (Covell) Blunn in Sacramento, Calif., and was raised in Lincoln, Neb. She attended Teachers College High School and the University of Nebraska, and later received her master’s degree in social work at the University of Michigan.

On Dec. 27, 1969, she married D. Morris Blaylock in Lincoln, before settling in Weatherford.

Blaylock worked as a social worker in Nebraska, Colorado and Alaska prior to getting married and raising a family. She owned and operated a home-based sewing business and used Seminole Indian patchwork designs to create vestments for clergy.

She was a member of the Episcopal Church.

Blaylock was very active in the Democratic Party and enjoyed discussing politics. She was also active in numerous quilting groups, enjoyed reading, and was a cellist and member of several community orchestras.

She is preceded in death by her parents; her husband; and one sister, Althea Schaf.

Survivors include her two daughters, Jody Blaylock of Yukon and Myra Blaylock of Livermore, Calif.; a son-in-law, Christopher Dombrowski of Livermore, Calif.; a sister, Felicity Hollister of Alvord, Texas; and a brother, Thomas Blunn of Missoula, Mont.

Donations may be made in her honor to the ACLU, the World Wildlife Fund, and the Human Rights Campaign.

The service will be officiated by Sara Bodenstein under the direction of Kiesau-Lee Funeral Home. Graveside services will be held at a later date on the family’s farm.

