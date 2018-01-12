Elissa (Trevino) Roundtree

Funeral services will be held today for Elissa Raquel (Trevino) Roundtree, 20, of Cordell at 2 p.m. in Grace Baptist Church in Dill City.

She died unexpectedly Tuesday, Nov. 27, 2018, in Oklahoma City.

Roundtree was born Aug. 16, 1998, to Anthony Trevino and Angela (Maxey) Scallion in Elk City. She grew up and attended school in Hobart, graduating from Hobart High School in 2017.

On Nov. 19, 2018, she married Henry Roundtree in Dill City. The couple had been expecting their first child.

Roundtree was employed at Bar S Foods in Clinton at the time of her death, and was also attending Southwestern Oklahoma State University in Weatherford.

She loved to read, write, listen to music and cook, but most of all she loved her family.

She was preceded in death by her unborn son, Anthony Ray Roundtree.

Survivors include her husband, of the home; her mother, and step-father Delano of Dill City; her father, of Eagle Rock, Mo.; her mother-in-law, Nellie Leatherbury and husband Tim of Clinton; her father-in-law, Rendell Johnson of Hobart; five brothers, Daymean Trevino of Sayre, Zina Trevino of Eagle Rock, Mo., Jordan Willis of Sayre, Emerald Trevino and Joseph Trevino, both of Dill City; and her grandparents, Randall Maxey and wife Ann of Dill City and Doris Williams of Eagle Rock, Mo.

She is also survived by two nephews, Kiya Leatherbury and Shiloh Jarnigan, both of Clinton; three aunts, Linda Chapman and husband Truman of Tarkington, Texas, Christina Stubblefield and husband Mike of Dayton, Texas, and Sharon Parnell of Dayton, Texas; and two uncles, James Charles Cody and wife Kelley of North Zulch, Texas, and Lawrence Johnston of Houston, Texas.

Interment will follow the service at South Burns Cemetery in Dill City.