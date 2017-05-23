Edwardene Garrison

A mass of Christian burial for Edwardene C. Garrison, 95, of Weatherford, was held Monday in St. Eugene Catholic Church in Weatherford.

She died Thursday, May 18, 2017, at Corn Heritage Village in Weatherford.

Garrison was born May 25, 1921, to Edward and Elizabeth (Marshik) Pfaff in Okeene. She was raised and attended school in Okeene, graduating from St. Mary High School in 1937. She attended Hill’s Business College in Oklahoma City.

She married Sherman E. Garrison Jan. 1, 1940, in Oklahoma City. They made their home in Okeene, Sterling, Hitchcock, Southard, Lahoma, Longdale, Butler and Wayne before settling in Weatherford in 1967.

She taught junior high and high school English and was a counselor as well. She worked in education for 35 years before retiring in 1984.

Garrison enjoyed spending time with her family, working outside in her flower gardens, crocheting and cooking.

She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband; one brother, Orville Pfaff; one daughter, Gloria Sparlin; one son, Dom; and one grandson, Dallas Luttrell.

Survivors include one son, Mickey Garrison and wife, Helen, of Chickasha; two daughters, Elizabeth Craig of Ninnekah, and Cindy Ritchison and husband, Jerry, of Eakly; one sister, Betty Osmus of Okeene; 12 grandchildren; 14 great-grandchildren; four great-great grandchildren; and a special friend, Tammy Vasquez.

The family has suggested that memorials be made to the Oklahoma Medical Research Foundation.

A rosary vigil was held Sunday.

The mass was officiated by Father Christopher Tran. Burial followed at Calvary Cemetery in Okeene.