Graveside services were held for Edward Mitchel “Mitch” Reinschmidt III, 53, of Weatherford, at 10 a.m. Monday at Greenwood Cemetery.

He died Friday, June 1, 2018, at Weatherford Regional Hospital.

Reinschmidt was born Oct. 15, 1964, to Edward Mitchel Reinschmidt II and Naomi Fay (Denney) Reinschmidt in Thomas. He was raised on a farm west of Custer City and graduated from Custer City High School in 1983. While in school he was active in FFA and played baseball, and he later attended Southwestern Oklahoma State University for one year.

On Oct. 14, 1989, he married Beverley June DeFever and the couple made their home in Weatherford.

Reinschmidt was known for being a “jack of all trades” and would fix anything for anyone without charging them. He was good at working with metal, and became a welder.

He loved being outside and working with his hands, and spending time with his family and friends.

Reinschmidt was preceded in death by his mother and his brother, Steven Dale Reinschmidt.

Survivors include his wife, of the home; his father, Edward “Bud” Reinschmidt of Custer City; two step-children, Renee Isom and husband Mike of Weatherford and Brian DeFever of Oklahoma City; two step-grandchildren, Taylor and Morgan Isom; nine nephews, Chance Avery, Scotty Beavin, Jesse Beavin, Jeremy Randall, Zachary Randall, Dominic Randall, Adam Reinschmidt, Justin Reinschmidt and Chad Reinschmidt; and two nieces, Traci Heerwald and husband Michael of Clinton and Aimee Dawn Avery of Texas.

He is also survived by three sisters, Debbie Avery and husband Don of Custer City, Kathy Randall and husband Nick of Oklahoma City, and Keta Musick and husband Eddie of Sand Springs; and numerous great-nieces, great-nephews, extended family members and friends.

The service was officiated by Rex Yoder.

