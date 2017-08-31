Edna Digby

Funeral services for Edna Irene Digby, 85, of Weatherford, were held at 2 p.m. today at the First Baptist Church.

She died Monday, Aug. 28, 2017, at Weatherwood Assisted Living Center in Weatherford.

She was born Feb. 15, 1932, in a house north of Bessie, to Vernie and Laoma (Huey) Harrelson. She was a 1950 graduate of Stafford High School.

She and Travis Digby were high school sweethearts and married May 22, 1950.

She was a passionate and creative gardener and loved spending time in her garden, putting puzzles together, croqueting, needlepoint and spending time with her grandchildren.

She was a volunteer at Weatherford Regional Hospital for 10 years.

She was preceded in death by her husband; a son, Charles “Wayne” Digby; her parents; a sister, Letha Sawatzky; a brother, Calvin Harrelson; and her granddaughter, Summer Digby.

She is survived by her daughters, Debbie A. Flaming and husband Bryan, of Weatherford, Cindy Sullivan and husband, John, of Abilene, Texas; her son, Brad Digby of Weatherford; her grandchildren, Jeremy Welsh, of Canute, Jarrod Welsh and wife, Trish of Weatherford, Mallory Shewey and husband, Clay, of Norman, Keagan Flaming of Weatherford, Ashley Hartfield and husband, Tim, of Petal, Miss., Sierra Emerson and husband, J.D., of Abilene; great grandchildren, Jacoby Welsh of Weatherford, Symphony Welsh of Weatherford, Jonah Welsh of Yukon, Arwen Welsh of Yukon, Bear Shewey of Norman, Brandon Turney of McKinney, Texas, Erica Turney of Weatherford, Genevieve Emerson arriving in October of Abilene; and Keith Cornell, great-great-grandson of Weatherford.

She is also survived by her brothers, Gilbert Harrelson, Herman Harrelson of Clinton, Ronnie Harrelson and wife, Francis, of Clinton; her sister, Geneva Emerson and husband, Robert, of Amarillo, Texas; and many nieces and nephews.

Earl Stevenson officiated the services with burial following in Greenwood Cemetery.

