Edgar Pauls

Funeral services for Edgar Gene Pauls, 89, of Corn, will be at 2 p.m. Saturday at the Corn Mennonite Brethren Church.

He died Wednesday, Feb. 26, 2019, at Corn Heritage Village.

He was born Oct. 26, 1929, to John and Elizabeth (Koop) Pauls of Corn.

Pauls put his faith in Christ as a youth, was baptized, and joined the Corn Mennonite Brethren Church. He went to Greenfield Elementary School in the country and graduated from Corn Bible Academy.

He married Marlene Dick March 4, 1955, and had three children, Diane, Eileen and Connie.

He did his 1-W service at St. Luke’s Hospital in Denver, Colo. After his service was over, he and his wife returned to Corn and started farming.

Mr. Pauls farmed his whole life, raising chickens, hogs and cattle, as well as growing wheat and cotton. In the winter he worked as a carpenter.

They moved into Corn Heritage Village in January of 2015.

He was preceded in death by his parents, John and Elizabeth (Koop) Pauls; two brothers, Art Pauls and John Pauls; five sisters, Evelyn Pauls, Salome Wharton, Ann Utz, Edna Pauls and Elizabeth Brown.

Pauls is survived by his wife of 63 years, Marlene (Dick) Pauls; his brother Jim Pauls; two sisters, Miriam Roland and Martha David; three daughters, Diane and her husband Jonathan Peters, Eileen and her husband Warren Kliewer, Connie and her husband Duane Ratzlaff; grandchildren Jeffrey and wife Erin Peters, Keith Peters, David Kliewer, Kristin and her husband Rayden Epp, Lauren and husband Nicholas Coleman, Michael Ratzlaff, Joseph Ratzlaff, Christina Ratz-laff; great grandchildren, Harrison Epp and Charles Epp; and many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

Ken Gardner and Tim Sandy will officiate under the direction of Kiesau-Lee Funeral Home. Burial will follow in the Corn Mennonite Cemetery.

Memorial contributions may be made to Western Oklahoma Christian School and Corn Bible Academy.

