Funeral services for Dwaine Bowman, 69, of Custer City will be held at 10 a.m. Thursday in the Kiesau Memorial Chapel.

He died Sunday, Oct. 22, 2017.

Floyd “Dwaine” Bowman Jr. was born May 25, 1948, to Floyd and Imogene (Blankenship) Bowman in Clinton. He attended Custer City Public Schools and graduated in 1966. He then attended automotive school in Oklahoma City.

On Dec. 23, 1966, he married Jessena (Brasher) Bowman.

He worked side by side with his father at Bowman’s Garage, and at many automotive parts stores. He also served as service manager at Doug Gray Chrysler Dodge Jeep and McKinsey Motors.

Bowman was a car enthusiast. He enjoyed working in his wood shop and spending time with his family.

He was preceded in death by his parents and a sister, Judy Terrell.

Survivors include his wife; his daughter, Sarena Cowan and husband, Eric; and his grandchildren, Erica Murray and husband, Kaleb, and Jake Cowan.

He is also survived by his brother, Richard and wife, Patti; two sisters, Trudy and Deana and husband, Joey; a brother-in-law, Larry Terrell; many nieces, nephews, great-nieces and -nephews; and many friends.

The service will be officiated by Dean Brookshier. A private burial will follow at Custer City Masonic Cemetery under the direction of Kiesau-Lee Funeral Home.

