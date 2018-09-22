“God and Family – the two most important things in the world.”

Dr. Ralph Simon fell asleep in the Lord on September 19, 2018. Born to Najeeb and Adele Simon on November 24, 1921 in Oilton, OK, Ralph was the youngest of seven children. Raised by Lebanese immigrants, he learned a passion for heritage including the importance of family and an undying love for Lebanese food. These early lessons followed him throughout his life.

At six years old Ralph knew he wanted to be a medical doctor which coined him the nickname “Doc”. In 1938, Ralph graduated from Tipton High School. He enrolled at the University of Oklahoma and after three years entered OU Medical School. He received his Medical Doctorate degree in September 1944. He served his country as a Captain in the US Army Air Corp and was honorably discharged in March 1948.

Dr. Simon began his medical practice in Clinton, OK alongside his brother, Dr. Floyd, and continued for more than 51 years. His relationship was closely tied to his three brothers Sam, Ernie, and Mitch of the Simon’s Department Store in Clinton and his two sisters Smye and Sally. While living in Clinton, Dr. Ralph served numerous times as Chief of Staff at Clinton Regional Hospital.

In 1950, his life was made whole by meeting Carletta Razook. Through an extended courtship lasting 6 weeks, his only two requirements from her were to have six children and make “Syrian” bread. She delivered on both – along with providing over 67 years of love and care. Their six children and spouses, Sally Simon, Susan (Simon) and Ed Harroz, Jr., Ralph II “Si” and Sherri Simon, Sydney Simon and G.A. Razook, Stacy (Simon) and Ned Shadid Sr, Shelly (Simon) and Chris Demetree, were his most devoted supporters. He was also blessed with 10 grandchildren and spouses who cherished and respected their Jiddy: Edward and Jessica Harrroz, Leah Harroz, Ralph III “Simon” and Natalie Simon, Andrew Ralph Harroz, Kathryn Simon, Adele and Mark Crawford, Carletta(Carlee) Demetree, Ned Shadid Jr., Christopher and Margaret Demetree, and Claire Demetree. Jiddy Ralph was truly fortunate to have his five great grandchildren near him: Gia, Nyssa, Edward IV (Edison), Sienna, and Nicholas. He was also blessed with many loving and caring nieces and nephews. His family rightly made him “the richest man in the world.”

He is survived by his sisters-in-law, Elsie Simon, Kay Grace and brother-in-law Jack Razook and wife Maureen.

He is preceded in death by his parents, Najeeb and Adele Simon; his brothers Sam Simon and wife Jeanne, Ernest Simon and wife Bernell, Floyd Simon, Mitchell Simon and wife Mary; and his sisters Smye Farha and husband M.A. (Dick) and Sally Saied and husband Cecil.

Funeral Services for Dr. Ralph Simon will be held Sunday, September 23, 2018 at 5:30 pm at St. Elijah Christian Orthodox Church, 15000 N May Ave, Oklahoma City. The family will receive visitors at the Church hall between 3:30- 5:00 pm prior to the funeral. Burial services will be held Monday, September 24 at 9:30 am at Fairlawn Cemetery in Oklahoma City.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Elijah Christian Orthodox Church “Flowers that Do Not Wither Memorial Fund”.