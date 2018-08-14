Dr. Joseph Phillips

Funeral services for Dr. Joseph Clinton Phillips, 75-year-old long-time Weatherford, Oklahoma resident, will be held Wednesday, August 15, 2018 at 10:00 A.M. at the Weatherford, OK First Baptist Church with Doyle Warren officiating. Burial will be in the Dewey, Oklahoma Cemetery under the direction of Lockstone Funeral Home.

Joe “Doc” Phillips was born October 10, 1942 in Shidler, Oklahoma to William Edwin Phillips and Mary Ruth Ellen (Frenchman) Phillips and passed away at the Weatherford Regional Hospital on August 10, 2018.

He was raised in Guymon, OK where he graduated in 1960 as the valedictorian of his high school class. Joe was a multi-sport athlete and was named to the Daily Oklahoman’s All-State Football Team as a tailback. He earned a football scholarship to the University of Colorado.

After graduating from Guymon High School he married the mother of his children, Mima Lou Sproles in Guymon and while attending the University of Colorado, was a member of the 1961 Big 8 Championship football team. He left Colorado after being accepted into the University of Missouri-Kansas City (UMKC) School of Dentistry after just three years of college. Upon graduation from dental school, Phillips initially practiced dentistry in Fayetteville, Arkansas, and then moved his family to Weatherford where he practiced dentistry for 43 years.

A teacher at heart, Joe has proudly served as the Supervising Dentist at the OU Dental Hygiene School at the Western Technology Center in Weatherford since 2005. Joe was involved in many organizations in the area. He served as the SWOSU Booster Club president for 25 years and was an avid supporter of the SWOSU Rodeo Team. Joe was steadfast in his support of the Oklahoma Highway Patrol, serving as President of COHPS. He was passionate in volunteering at the Agape Clinic, active in Kiwanis, and most recently partnered with many in the community and area to bring the Weatherford Food & Resource Center to fruition.

Joe loved the way of the cowboy along with hunting and fishing. He was most blessed with many friends and a loving family.

Joe is survived by two sons, Richard Phillips and his wife, Dacia of Clinton, Oklahoma; Jon Phillips and his wife, Becky of Shallowater, Texas; one brother, Robert Phillips of Oklahoma City, Oklahoma; one sister, Jane Van Dorn of Edmond, Oklahoma; six grandchildren, Trevor Franklin, Jacob Phillips, Payton Phillips, Chase Phillips, Grant Phillips and his wife, Susan, and Ashton Phillips; and one great-grandchild, Decker Phillips. He was preceded in death by his parents and brother, Ed.

The family requests memorials may be made to the Weatherford, OK Food & Resource Center.