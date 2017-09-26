A Celebration of Life Service for Dr. Emery L. Suderman of Enid will be at 2 pm Tuesday, September 26, 2017 in the Bible Mennonite Brethren Church, Cordell, OK with Rev. Kevin Creed officiating. Burial will follow in the Bible Mennonite Brethren Church Cemetery under the direction of Ladusau-Evans Funeral Home.

Dr. Emery L. Suderman, D.O., 81, known to friends and patients simply as “Dr. Emery”, died on September 22, 2017 in Enid, Okla.

Emery was born to Leonard and Christine (Epp) Suderman on October 7, 1935, in Mountain Lake, MN–the youngest of four boys. He graduated from Mountain Lake High School in 1953. Emery’s high school basketball team played in the Minnesota state championship game his senior year.

He also played basketball at Tabor College in Hillsboro, KS, and completed his undergraduate degree in pre-medicine in 1957. He was married to Inez Javorsky in Bessie, OK on July 29, 1960.

He attended Kansas City College of Osteopathic Medicine in Kansas City, MO, graduating in 1961. He then completed a one-year residency in Grand Junction, CO.

In 1962, he joined his cousin, Dr. Joe Suderman, in Pharr, TX where they opened a partnership, the Suderman Clinic. This was a family medical practice, which saw an average of 80 patients a day. Dr. Emery helped as many people as he could and would see needy people who had no insurance for free. Incredibly, by the time Dr. Joe retired from the practice 25 years later in 1987, their practice had delivered more than 10,000 babies.

In 2003, Dr. Emery and Dr. Joe were honored by the City of Pharr, Texas for their years of service to the community. They were presented with a Certificate of Recognition signed by the mayor. The proclamation noted that the doctors’ time and efforts have “benefited people of all ages and walks of life and have been a powerful influence for good in the community.” Upon Dr. Emery’s retirement, he and Inez lived in Silverthorne, CO (2003-05), Cordell, OK (2005-14) and Enid, OK (2014 – present). They enjoyed trips with the entire family during the holiday seasons to Branson, MO, Galveston, TX and Santa Fe, NM. They also took a Gaither Homecoming Alaska Cruise and a trip to Banff, Canada.

Preceding him in death are his parents (Leonard and Christine) and two brothers (Jean and Vern).

He is survived by his wife, Inez of Enid, OK; 3 children–James (Linda) Suderman of Meno, OK; Carol (Rick) Garrison of Elk City, OK; and Timothy Suderman of Meno, OK; 8 Grandchildren¬–Emily (Ray) Winkeljohn of Midland, TX; Kevin Suderman of Norman, OK; Joshua Green of Weatherford, OK; Hannah (Roy) Goodspeed of Yukon, OK; Ben Sawatzky of Colony, OK, Gunner Garrison of Stillwater, OK; Zachary and Emery Suderman both of Manhattan, KS; One great-grandchild–Tiger Goodspeed of Yukon, OK. He is also survived by an older brother, Lee (Marilyn) Suderman, of Dallas, OR; Sister-in-law, Elsie Rahn-Schultz of Mountain Lake, MN; Sister-in-law, Iris (Ed) McNeil of Silverthorne, CO; and Sister-in-law, Carolyn Javorsky of Corn, OK.

The family would like to express many thanks to Drs. Bushman, Shaw, and Mareburger and the nurses and staff at Integris Bass Baptist Hospital in Enid, the staff at United Methodist Health Care Center at The Commons in Enid, and the staff of Hospice Circle of Love in Enid.

Memorial gifts in lieu of flowers may be given to Evangelical Mission Ministries or Hospice Circle of Love with Ladusau-Evans Funeral Home, PO Box 3501 Enid, OK 73703 serving as custodians of the funds.

(Paid obituary)