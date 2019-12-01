Dorothy L. Gabler

Dorothy passed peacefully in her sleep on Friday, January 4, 2019 at her daughter and son-in-law’s home in Edmond.

Mrs. Gabler was surrounded by love and was cared for by family for the final three years of her life. During those years, she demonstrated immeasurable strength despite health challenges and the loss of many of her friends and family. She continued to share her knowledge of the “latest fashion trends,” played cards (especially a spirited game of Skip-Bo), watched true crime shows, did her puzzles, and directed the cooking. Her feisty spirit and sense of humor kept her family and friends laughing through the years and continued to the final days of her life. Dorothy was born on February 14, 1924, in Hobart, daughter of Floyd O. and Bertie (Alexander) Belknap. She would have turned 95 years old this year.

Dorothy graduated from Clinton High School in 1942. After graduating, she fell in love with her husband of 59 years, Clyde “LeRoy” Gabler, whom she married on Christmas Day, 1942. LeRoy and Dorothy gave birth to their son Dennis “Denny” Clyde Gabler on May 20, 1950 (Deceased, August 3, 2017) and their daughter, Paula Kay Bardwell February 25, 1953.

During their marriage, Dorothy and LeRoy raised their children in Clinton where they enjoyed camping and boating on the lake and hosting parties with their many friends. Dorothy was a member of the First Baptist Church of Clinton, participated in the Junior Service League, and participated in several bridge clubs.

Dorothy tragically lost her husband to cancer in January 2001. Despite the pain of this loss, she continued to live in Clinton where she volunteered at the Clinton Hospital, played in her bridge clubs, and hosted parties with her girlfriends. Her love of cooking was always her “therapy” which was a tremendous blessing to her loved ones.

Survivors include her daughter, Paula Bardwell and her son-in-law, Donald Bardwell of Edmond along with her grandchildren Matthew and Lindsey Bardwell of Edmond; daughter-in-law Fran Gabler of Lubbock, Texas; her granddaughter Reesa Gabler Qualia and her husband Rick and two children of Lubbock, Texas; and grandson Randy Gabler and his wife Melissa and their two children of Reno, Nev.

Dorothy is also survived by numerous nieces and nephews and her brother-in-law, Bob Wilson of Perry.

Preceding her in death were her parents; five sisters (Ina Nell Belknap, Thelma Bishop, Audrey Stewart, Loretta Douglas and Kathleen Wilson); three brothers (Charles, Hurshel and J.W. Belknap); along with her husband LeRoy and beloved son, Denny.

Dorothy’s wishes were to be with her beloved husband, LeRoy, and to have a private burial. In lieu of flowers, the family respectfully asks that those interested make donations to GIA-Brain Bank, Attn: Ruben Gonzalez, 3601 4th Street/MS; 9424, Lubbock, TX 79430 in honor of her son.

PAID OBITUARY