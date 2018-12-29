Funeral services will be held for Dorothy Kincaid, 83, of Clinton at 2 p.m. Monday in the Kiesau Memorial Chapel.

She died Friday, Dec. 28, 2018, in her Clinton home.

Dorothy Louise Kincaid was born Aug. 20, 1935, to Otto J. Kempf and Ella Nora (Heintz) Kempf in Custer City. She was raised in Clinton and graduated from Clinton High School in 1953.

In 1956 she married Gordon Kincaid in Wheeler, Texas. They made Clinton their home, where she worked for TG&Y Stores before beginning a long career as a telephone operator with Southwestern Bell Telephone Company.

After retiring in 1977, she worked at Braum’s for a short time and was also a receptionist for Dr. Phil Cunningham and Dr. Mel Benson.

Kincaid was a member of the First Presbyterian Church. She enjoyed putting together jig saw puzzles, watching line dancing on television, and going on walks.

She was preceded in death by her parents; a son, Rick Kincaid; a brother, Richard Kempf; and a special friend, Harvey White.

Survivors include her daughter, Karen Ramsey and husband Kevin of Butler; a sister, Margaret Gordon of Clinton; two grandchildren, Bryan Ramsey and wife Meghan of Butler and Kristi England and husband Dusty; three great-grandchildren, Kade England, Hannah Ramsey and Harlie Steinle; a niece, Kristen Runyan, and great-niece, Mallory Runyan, both of Indiana.

She is also survived by her special friend Connie Henry and her family.

The service will be officiated by Dan Day. Burial will follow at Clinton Cemetery under the direction of the Kiesau-Lee Funeral Home.

