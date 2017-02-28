Dorothy Gilliam

Funeral services for Dorothy E. Gilliam, 84, of Clinton, will be held at 10 a.m. Thursday at the 11th Street Church of Christ in Sentinel.

She died Saturday, Feb. 25, 2017, at Corn Heritage Village.

Gilliam was born Dec. 22, 1932, to Dan and Ora (Janes) Sexton in Waco, Texas. She was raised in Waco until the family moved to Hollis in 1944.

On Dec. 22, 1948, she married Bertie Lee Gilliam in Quanah, Texas. The couple moved to Clinton in 1955.

In the late 1960s she began working at the Kellwood Company factory, where she made bedspreads and comforters for several years before retiring to become a full-time homemaker.

Gilliam had been a member of the 11th Street Church of Christ since 1955. Her favorite pastimes were crocheting, reading and making jewelry.

She moved to Corn Heritage Village after the passing of her husband in 2014.

Gilliam was also preceded in death by her parents; two brothers, Daniel Sexton and James Sexton; and two sisters, Mary Ruth Thompson and Hattie Harris.

Survivors include a son, Curtis Gilliam of Clinton; two grandchildren, Justin Gilliam and wife, Malina, of Las Animas, Colo., and Jeni Corbridge and husband, James, of Clinton; and three great-grandchildren, Joseph Corbridge, Izabella Gilliam and Drezden Corbridge, all of Clinton.

The service will be officiated by Mark Bailey and James Cating. Burial will conclude at Sentinel Cemetery under the direction of Kiesau-Lee Funeral Home.