A memorial graveside service will be held for Dorothy Dye, 86, of Clinton at 11 a.m. Monday at Clinton Cemetery.

She died Friday, Oct. 20, 2017, in Clinton.

The former Dorothy Mae Walker was born Sept. 28, 1931.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Gee Walker and Vaudie Owens; her husband, Hank Dye; and a daughter, Brenda Lee Hayes.

Survivors include four grandchildren, Aaron Hayes, Courtney Hayes, Landon Hayes and wife, Shelley, and Celeste Rideout; and one great-grandson, Henry Dye.

The service will be officiated by Doyle Kinney.

