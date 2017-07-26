Funeral services for Dorothy Cunningham, 92, were held at 10 a.m. Monday in the First Baptist Church in Newcastle.

She died Friday, July 21, 2017, in Oklahoma City.

Dorothy Vema Cunningham was born Dec. 4, 1924, to Otto Lester Parr and Eudora Pearl (Freeman) Parr in Arapaho. She attended Womble School near Arapaho until eighth grade, and in 1973 completed her GED. She later completed two years of college at Northern Oklahoma College in Tonkawa.

On Nov. 4, 1942, she married Warren B. Cunningham.

The couple left Arapaho and bought a dairy farm in Pryor, and then in 1957 moved to a larger ranch and farm in Ponca City.

Cunningham was known for being an excellent cook and accomplished seamstress. She loved being a farmer’s wife and rearing her children.

Throughout her life, she was a faithful and active member of the church. She taught at Sunday school and vacation Bible school, and also enjoyed visiting public schools and reading to children.

In 2007 she moved to Newcastle to be close to her daughter. While in Newcastle she was a member of Woodland Hills Baptist Church and later the Newcastle First Baptist Church.

She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband; 11 brothers and sisters, Ray, Otis, J.R., Alvin, Elmer, Max and Lorin Parr, Vera Coulson, Verna Waltrip, Velma Wells and Gracie Hill.

Survivors include a daughter, Connie Nance and husband, Jerry, of Livingston, Texas; a son, Daryl Cunningham and wife, Mary, of Sulphur; and six grandchildren, Scott Bogges and wife, Meredith, Rebekah Jordon and husband, Kenny, Jason Cunningham and wife, Tara, Amy Kostecki and husband, Curtis, Joy VanAuken and husband, Jon, and Geanna Huber and husband, Richard.

She is also survived by 19 great-grandchildren, Brooke and Kayla Bogges, Alyssa and Cella Banks, Cydney, Tony and Shelby Fogle, Cade, Zane, Josiah and Grace Cunningham, Channing, Breana and Avery Kostecki, Page, Shannon and Hunter VanAuken, Kylie Huber and Tyler Huber; seven great-great-grandchildren, Brooks and Bryton Buoy, Jayce, Jackson and Shanlie VanAuken, Emmit and Braxton; a sister-in-law, Wilma Parr of Arapaho; and many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

Burial was at Arapaho Cemetery.