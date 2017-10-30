Dorothy Allen

Dorothy Vineyard Allen, 88, of Beaverton, Ore., and formerly of Clinton, died Friday, Oct. 27, 2017, in Beaverton.

Allen was born Jan. 8, 1929, to Luther and Vesta Vineyard on a farm north of Foss. She was a graduate of Clinton High School.

She had resided at Beaverton Hills Assisted Living Residence in Beaverton, Ore., for 12 years following the death of her husband, Marion W. Allen.

She was also preceded in death by her parents.

Survivors include her son, Dale Lyn Vineyard of Eakly; two step-sons, Bruce Allen and wife, Hilary, of Portland, Ore., and Mark Allen and wife, Janine, and a step-daughter, Cindy, all of Tucson, Ariz.; a grandson, Terry Vineyard and wife, Karin, of Eakly; three great-grandchildren, Amy Askew and husband, Barry, Sara Wilson and husband, Colton, and Mason Vineyard; and four great-great-grandchildren.

She is also survived by two sisters, Carol Powers and husband, Harold, of Weatherford and Doylene Tompkins and husband, David, of Oklahoma City; a nephew, Zachary Powers and wife, Rhonda, and their two children, Gunner Powers and Cabbet Powers, all of Weatherford; and a niece, Darla Kay Tompkins Knight and husband, John, and their two children, Michael Knight and Ryan Knight, all of Oklahoma City.