Graveside services will be held for Dorothy Jean Hinckley, 93, at 10 a.m. Saturday at Memorial Park Cemetery in Tulsa, followed by a memorial service at 11 a.m. at Asbury United Methodist Church Mason Chapel.

She died Sunday, Feb. 18, 2018, in Oklahoma City.

Hinckley was born Nov. 9, 1924, in Lone Wolf to Walter and Reba (Holdridge) Kelly. She attended Will Rogers High School in Tulsa and received a bachelor’s degree in education from Tulsa University. She taught school for 12 years.

She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Dr. De L. Hinckley Jr.; a brother, Walter Kelly; and a sister, Norma Lea Kelly.

Survivors include her children, David Hinckley and wife Lyn of Moore, Deede (Dr. Richard) Cauley of Big Spring, Texas, Jim Hinckley and wife Susan of Tuttle, and Debbie Dillard and husband Mark of Murphy, Texas; nine grandchildren; and seven great-grandchildren.

A Celebration of Life will be held at 11 a.m. Friday at Epworth Villa, 14901 N. Pennsylvania, Oklahoma City.

