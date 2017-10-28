Funeral services for Doris Shepherd, 83, of Custer County, will be held at 2 p.m. Tuesday in the First Christian Church.

She died Friday, Oct. 27, 2017, in her Clinton home.

Doris Faye (Snider) Shepherd was born July 26, 1934, to Thurston and Gladys (Dunn) Snider in Butler. She was raised in Butler, where she also attended school.

On Dec. 29, 1951, she married Roy Lee Shepherd in Butler. The couple made their first home on a farm near Butler and later moved to the Barnitz Creek area. They spent most of their married years farming and ranching.

She was a longtime faithful and active member in her church and was most recently a member of the First Christian Church. She was also a member of the Christian Women’s Fellowship.

Shepherd enjoyed crocheting, quilting, embroidery, playing card games and reading, and was known for her cooking, baking and candy-making talents. She walked three miles every day, was the family historian, and enjoyed traveling and spending time in Red River, N.M. She loved music and played the piano.

She was preceded in death by her parents; and two brothers, Fred Snider and Dale, who was her twin.

Survivors include her husband, of the home; a daughter, Debbie Mosburg and husband, Darrell, of Custer City; two sons, Jim Shepherd and wife, April, of Sulphur and Randy “Runt” Shepherd and wife, Laura, of Butler; a sister-in-law, Betty Snider of Enid; three brothers, Herschel Snider and wife, Norma Dean, of Bentonville, Ark., Cecil Snider and wife, Juanita, of Owasso, and Don Snider and wife, Vernell, of Weatherford.

She is also survived by 14 grandchildren, David Mosburg, Drew Mosburg, Daniel Mosburg, Jody Shepherd, Riley Shepherd, Tucker Shepherd, Casey Holland, Lauren Edmonds, Kristin Williams, Courtney DeSpain, Mackenzie Shepherd, Gage Butcher, Sydney Butcher and Reid Butcher; and 16 great-grandchildren, Austin, Tyler, Joseph, Haley, Jackson, Jace, Shiloh, Meadow, Brittain, Asa, Maysen, Marlowe, Adyson, William, Mariah and Jadyn; and one great-great daughter, Peyten.

The service will be officiated by Daniel Mosburg, Jim Shepherd, Odie Nunley and Doyle Kinney. Burial will follow at Butler Cemetery under the direction of Kiesau-Lee funeral Home.

