Funeral services for Doris Johnson, 88, of Clinton will be held at 2 p.m. Monday in the First Baptist Church.

Johnson died Thursday, Dec. 13, 2018, in the Heritage Point Memory Center in Oklahoma City.

Doris Rae Johnson was born Oct. 15, 1930, to Jack and Anna (Elmore) Harris in Marion, N.C. She was raised in Marion and graduated from Marion High School in 1947. She continued her education at Gardener Webb College in Boiling Springs, N.C., before moving to Fort Worth, Texas, to attend Southwestern Baptist Theological Seminary.

Johnson moved to Elk City in 1957 and became the education director at the First Baptist Church.

On Dec. 12, 1959, she married Henry Leon Johnson.

Johnson also served as the education director in Burns Flat for many years, and had currently been a member of the First Baptist Church in Clinton.

She is preceded in death by her parents and three brothers, J.D. Harris, James Harris and Tom Harris.

Survivors include her husband, of the home; two daughters, Barbara Marlett and husband Don, and Regina Bloom, all of Yukon; and two sisters, Mildred Pettit of Marion, N.C., and Sybil Owenby of Gaffney, S.C.

She is also survived by four grandchildren, Erin, Austin, Claire and James; and two great-grandchildren, Avery and Harper.

The service will be officiated by Rev. Buddy Hunt. Burial will conclude at Stafford Cemetery under the direction of the Kiesau Lee Funeral Home.